An updated Endocrine Society clinical practice guideline for the management of hospitalized patients with diabetes or newly recognized

or stress-induced hyperglycemia was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism to coincide with presentation at the 2022 annual meeting of the Endocrine Society. Mary T. Korytkowski, MD, and colleagues reviewed and updated the 2012 guidelines for management of hyperglycemia in hospitalized patients in noncritical care settings. The multidisciplinary panel identified and prioritized 10 clinical questions and made 15 recommendations relating to 10 frequently encountered areas specific to glycemic management in the hospital, including conditional recommendations for use of emerging diabetes technologies in the hospital, such as continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pump therapies; insulin regimens for prandial insulin dosing, glucocorticoid-associated and enteral nutrition-associated hyperglycemia; and noninsulin therapy use. Recommendations were also made for preoperative glycemic measures, appropriate use of correctional insulin, and diabetes self-management education in the hospital.