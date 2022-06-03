THURSDAY, June 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a supplemental issue of Diabetes Care, the American Diabetes Association has published updates to the new Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes – 2022.

Updates include changes to section 10, which addresses cardiovascular disease and risk management, and section 11, which addresses chronic kidney disease and risk management. The recent updates offer information regarding the effects of finerenone on cardiovascular outcomes for people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease and the effects of sodium glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors on heart failure and renal outcomes among people with type 2 diabetes. New information was also included on calculating estimated glomerular filtration rates and the inclusion of race in the diagnosis of kidney disease.

“This is the fifth year that we are able to update the Standards of Care after it has been published through our Living Standards of Care updates, making it possible to give diabetes care providers the most important information and the latest scientific evidence relevant to their practice,” Robert Gabbay, M.D., chief scientific and medical officer for the American Diabetes Association, said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Addendum. 10. Cardiovascular Disease and Risk Management

Addendum. 11. Chronic Kidney Disease and Risk Management

Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes – 2022

