For a study, researchers sought to compare the outcomes of patients who underwent the PATIO procedure to those who underwent conventional repair. From January 2005 to July 2018, a retrospective chart-based review of pediatric patients having urethrocutaneous fistula (UCF) repair was conducted. The following information was obtained: age, follow-up, meatal location, meatal stenosis, number of fistulae and repairs, UCF location, complications, and outcomes. The cases were divided into 3 categories: PATIO repair, standard repair, and PATIO repair after routine repair. The surgical result was assessed in terms of independence from fistula recurrence. About 586 patients received hypospadias surgery during the study period, with 44 patients developing 52 UCF instances that required repair, resulting in an 8.9% fistula rate. The average age at the time of repair was 19 months. The average period of follow-up was 28 months. Only 21/26 (81%) of PATIO repairs were successful. Standard repair alone yielded 8/18 (44%) success, while standard repair followed by PATIO repair yielded 8/8 (100%) success. When comparing common repair to PATIO repair (p=0.023, p<0.05) and PATIO repair after standard repair (p=0.010, p<0.05), there was a statistically significant difference in success. PATIO repair and PATIO repair after the regular repair were statistically non-significant (p=0.309, p<0.05). The failure occurred after PATIO repair in circumstances where the technique was still in its early application stages and the experience was limited. In the short term, UCF repair utilizing the PATIO technique has demonstrated promising outcomes, with most patients attaining a favorable outcome compared to traditional methods. As this treatment was used more frequently and experience grew, a more significant sample of cases was accessible for analysis. A longer follow-up was required to assess the procedure’s long-term results. The outcomes studied were consistent with those previously reported in the literature. The study results back up the use of this approach in traditional UCF repair as a way to reduce the likelihood of recurrence and produce long-lasting effects in a short period. To assess long-term success, ongoing follow-up was required.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1477513121005702