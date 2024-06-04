Uric Acid to HDL Ratio Useful for Diagnosing Metabolic Syndrome

Photo Credit: Lothar Drechsel

Researchers recently found a high prevalence of metabolic syndrome among people with type 2 diabetes and emphasized the efficacy of the uric acid to HDL ratio (UHR) in diagnosing metabolic syndrome. Gholamrerza Bazmandegan, MD, and colleagues conducted a descriptive-analytical study including 300 patients with type 2 diabetes. Using convenient sampling and various statistical methods, researchers collected and analyzed data on demographics, clinical, and laboratory parameters. Results showed that 74.33% of patients had metabolic syndrome. These patients exhibited notably higher UHR (P=0.002) and triglyceride (P<0.001) levels compared to those without metabolic syndrome. The study demonstrated a UHR threshold of 8.118%, with 70.32% sensitivity and 55.08% specificity, for diagnosing metabolic syndrome in patients with type 2 diabetes. Dr. Bazmandegan and colleagues emphasized the importance of regular laboratory monitoring for people with diabetes to identify and manage metabolic syndrome early.