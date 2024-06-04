SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Uric Acid to HDL Ratio Useful for Diagnosing Metabolic Syndrome

Jun 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Bazmandegan G, et al. Uric acid to HDL ratio: A marker for predicting incidence of metabolic syndrome in patients with type II diabetes. Nutr Metab Cardiovasc Dis. 2024;34(4):1014-1020. doi:10.1016/j.numecd.2023.12.022

  • Gholamrerza Bazmandegan, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: ResearchGate

    Physiology-Pharmacology Research Center
    Research Institute of Basic Medical Sciences
    Department of Physiology and Pharmacology
    Rafsanjan University of Medical Sciences

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement