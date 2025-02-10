Urinary Creatinine as a Biomarker for Diabetic Kidney Disease in Type 2 Diabetes

Photo Credit: annata78

The following is a summary of “Non-linear relationship between urinary creatinine and diabetic kidney disease: implications for clinical practice,” published in the January 2025 issue of Nephrology by Cao et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the relationship between urinary creatinine (UCr) and the risk and severity of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

They conducted a retrospective cross-sectional analysis using medical records of patients with T2DM, classifying them with and without DKD. Clinical data, including demographic, blood, and urine parameters, were collected. Logistic regression and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis assessed the association between UCr levels and DKD, while curve fitting and threshold effect models evaluated the relationship between UCr and DKD incidence and severity.

The results showed that 302 patients with T2DM were analyzed, with 137 diagnosed with DKD. Significant differences were observed between the DKD and non-DKD groups in UCr, urine albumin levels, and estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR). UCr levels strongly correlated with DKD, with a non-linear relationship identified and specific inflection points indicating different correlation patterns for DKD occurrence and progression.

Investigators highlighted the potential of UCr as a valuable biomarker for early detection and assessment of DKD in patients with T2DM. Incorporating UCr measurements into routine practice could improve early identification and patient outcomes.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-03971-1#Abs1