Urinary microRNA-210-3p as a novel and non-invasive biomarker for the detection of pancreatic cancer, including intraductal papillary mucinous carcinoma.

This study aims to explore novel microRNAs in urine for screening and predicting clinical characteristics in pancreatic cancer (PC) patients using a microRNA array-based approach.

We used the Toray 3D-Gene microRNA array-based approach to compare urinary levels between PC patients and healthy volunteers.

(1) Four oncogenic microRNAs (miR-744-5p, miR-572, miR-210-3p, and miR-575) that were highly upregulated in the urine of PC patients compared to healthy individuals were identified by comprehensive microRNA array analysis. (2) Test-scale analysis by quantitative RT-PCR for each group of 20 cases showed that miR-210-3p was significantly upregulated in the urine of PC patients compared to healthy individuals (P = 0.009). (3) Validation analysis (58 PC patients and 35 healthy individuals) confirmed that miR-210-3p was significantly upregulated in the urine of PC patients compared to healthy individuals (P < 0.001, area under the receiver operating characteristic curve = 0.79, sensitivity: 0.828, specificity: 0.743). We differentiated PC patients into invasive ductal carcinoma (IDCa) and intraductal papillary mucinous carcinoma (IPMC) groups. In addition to urinary miR-210-3p levels being upregulated in IDCa over healthy individuals (P = 0.009), urinary miR-210-3p levels were also elevated in IPMC over healthy individuals (P = 0.0018). Urinary miR-210-3p can differentiate IPMC from healthy individuals by a cutoff of 8.02 with an AUC value of 0.762, sensitivity of 94%, and specificity of 63%. (4) To test whether urinary miR210-3p levels reflected plasma miR-210-3p levels, we examined the correlation between urinary and plasma levels. Spearman's correlation analysis showed a moderate positive correlation (ρ = 0.64, P = 0.005) between miR-210-3p expression in plasma and urine.

Urinary miR-210-3p is a promising, non-invasive diagnostic biomarker of PC, including IPMC.

