SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Urinary microRNA-210-3p as a novel and non-invasive biomarker for the detection of pancreatic cancer, including intraductal papillary mucinous carcinoma.

Jul 29, 2024

Experts: Taisuke Imamura,Shuhei Komatsu,Keiji Nishibeppu,Jun Kiuchi,Takuma Ohashi,Hirotaka Konishi,Atsushi Shiozaki,Yusuke Yamamoto,Ryo Moriumura,Hisashi Ikoma,Toshiya Ochiai,Eigo Otsuji

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Taisuke Imamura

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Shuhei Komatsu

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan. skomatsu@koto.kpu-m.ac.jp.

    Keiji Nishibeppu

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Jun Kiuchi

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Takuma Ohashi

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Hirotaka Konishi

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Atsushi Shiozaki

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Yusuke Yamamoto

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Ryo Moriumura

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Hisashi Ikoma

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Toshiya Ochiai

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

    Eigo Otsuji

    Division of Digestive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii- cho, Kawaramachi-Hirokoji, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto, 602-8566, Japan.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement