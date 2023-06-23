The following is a summary of “Perceptions of Gender Equity by Urologic Subspecialty,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Urology by Martin, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the perceptions of urologists in different subspecialties regarding the climate for female urologists and to compare their views on gender inequity based on various characteristics, including gender, subspecialty training, faculty status, parental status, and years in practice. Despite an increase in the representation of women in urology, disparities in career opportunities and compensation persist.

A survey approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) was distributed through various list-serves, including the Society of Urological Oncology (SUO), Society of Endourology (ENDO), Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons (GURS), Society of Pediatric Urology (SPU), Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU), and American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS). The survey utilized the validated Culture Conducive to Women’s Academic Success (CCWAS) study, and the scores were analyzed using Wilcoxon Rank-Sum and Kruskal-Wallace tests.

A total of 430 individuals responded to the survey, with 35.3% identifying as female and 64.7% as male. There was a statistically significant difference in CCWAS scores based on gender, parental status, and society. However, when controlling for gender in multiple regression analysis, parental status and society were no longer statistically significant. Years in practice and practice type did not show significance. Male urologists perceived the practice culture to be more equitable towards women compared to their female colleagues, as evidenced by higher median CCWAS scores (203.5 [184.25, 225.0] vs. 162.5 [130.75, 188.0]; P < .0001). This gender discrepancy in perception was consistent across all subcategories, including equal access, work-life balance, freedom from gender bias, and leadership support.

The study highlighted gender-based differences in the perception and experiences of gender inequities within the field of urology. Recognizing and acknowledging these differences is the first step toward identifying opportunities for improvement and promoting gender equity in urology.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00050-X/fulltext