US Patient‐Centered Research on Correlation of Hypertension and Diabetes Control with the Severity of COVID-19

The following is a summary of “Association Between Hypertension and Diabetes Control and COVID‐19 Severity: National Patient‐Centered Clinical Research Network, United States, March 2020 to February 2022,” published in the October 2023 issue of Cardiology by Jackson et al.

Amid the COVID‐19 pandemic, hypertension and diabetes have been linked to more severe outcomes, but their individual control levels’ direct impact on COVID‐19 severity remains unclear. This retrospective cohort study encompassed 43 US health systems from March 2020 to February 2022, analyzing adults with COVID‐19. Among the 1.5 million patients, 43% had hypertension, and 12% had diabetes. Findings revealed that for patients with hypertension, higher blood pressure (BP) levels correlated with increased odds of hospitalization, critical care, and mechanical ventilation but not mortality.

Similarly, among those with diabetes, elevated glycated hemoglobin levels are associated with higher odds of hospitalization, critical care, mechanical ventilation, and mortality. Notably, Black and Hispanic individuals showed a higher likelihood of severe COVID‐19 outcomes, irrespective of hypertension or diabetes control and comorbidity scores. These results underscore the importance of managing hypertension and diabetes in reducing the severity of COVID‐19 and emphasize the need for targeted interventions for those with poorly controlled conditions to mitigate the impact of the virus.

Source: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.122.030240