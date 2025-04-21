US Tricuspid Valve Disorder Mortality Rises Sharply From 2014 to 2023

Photo Credit: iStock.com/ChaNaWiT

Between 2014 and 2023, US mortality due to tricuspid valve disorder increased dramatically, according to an analysis of national data spanning 1999-2023.

Between 2014 and 2023, US tricuspid valve disorder (TVD) mortality rates increased dramatically, according to a study analyzing national mortality data spanning 1999-2023, published online in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders.

“The data show an initial increase in mortality rates followed by a decline, but a significant rise in mortality was observed starting in 2012, which worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote corresponding author Biruk Demisse Ayalew, MD, and study coauthors.

Complex Trajectory Identified

For the study, researchers accessed the CDC WONDER (Wide-Ranging ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research) database for the years 1999 through 2023 and identified TVD-related fatalities.

A total of 72,805 deaths were attributed to TVD over the period. Decedents ranged in age from newborns to older adults in their 80s.

Between 1999 and 2023, the overall average annual mortality rate (AAMR) increased from 5.7 to 13.2 per 1 million people, according to the study. In terms of trajectory, the AAMR steeply increased between 1999 and 2003, with a 7.9% annual percentage change (APC). Next, from 2003 to 2014, the AAMR dropped and then stabilized, with a 0.1% APC. Most recently, however, the AAMR showed another marked increase, with a 6.5% APC between 2014 and 2023.

“Several factors contribute to these trends, including demographic changes, variations in disease prevalence, advancements in medical technology, and the effects of COVID-19,” researchers wrote. For example, the growing use of cardiac artificial implants may explain the smaller rise in mortality rates through 2012, researchers noted, with steeper increases afterward attributed to the aging population.

Disparities Discovered

The study also identified demographic disparities in TVD deaths. Mortality rates were higher in women than in men and in American Indian and White populations compared with Black populations. Moreover, the study found geographic disparities: Oregon, Minnesota, Vermont, and the West census region had significantly higher TVD-related mortality rates. Compared with urban areas, rural areas had elevated mortality rates.

“However, a remarkable increase was observed in mortality rates within urban metropolitan areas from 2019 to 2023, potentially attributable to the influence of COVID-19,” researchers wrote. “This surge led to mortality rates comparable to those seen in rural populations.”

The findings highlight the complicated impact of TVD, the authors reflected.

“Further research is required,” they advised, “to fully understand the factors driving these trends and their public health implications.”