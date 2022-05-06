For a study, researchers sought to determine the use of estrogen treatment (ET) and the patterns of follow-up examination for the effects of estrogen deprivation in premenopausal women who had bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy (BSO) for benign gynecologic disorders. From 2008 through 2019, the IBM Watson Health MarketScan Research Databases were utilized to identify women between the ages of 18 and 50 who underwent BSO. Estrogen treatment was defined as any estrogen prescription filled between 6 weeks before and 36 months following BSO. The patterns of follow-up testing, such as bone mineral density and cholesterol tests, were studied.

They found 61,980 women who had BSO for non-cancerous reasons. Women received ET at a rate of 64.5% (95% CI: 64.1–64.9%). Within 36 months following surgery, the rate of ET usage dropped from 69.5% in 2008 to 58.2% in 2016. Continuous ET lasted 5.3 months on average. With advancing age, the utilization of estrogen treatment has decreased. At 36 months after surgery, the cumulative rate of ET use in those aged 18–29 years was 79.1% (95% CI 76.9–81.1), 75.9% (95% CI 74.5–77.3%) in those aged 30–34 years, 70.2% (95% CI 69.1–71.2%) in those aged 35–39 years, 66.1% (95 % CI 65.3–66.9%) in those aged 40–44 years, and 60.0% (95% CI 59.4–60.6%) in those aged 45–50 years. In a multivariate model, women who had recently had surgery and those with medical comorbidities were less likely to have ET, whereas younger women, those with Medicaid insurance, those who lived outside of the northeast, and those who had a contemporaneous hysterectomy were more likely to receive ET. Over the last decade, the utilization of estrogen treatment in premenopausal women who had BSO for benign gynecologic disorders decreased significantly.

