Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) is a rare reason for a lung transplant. The use of mTOR inhibitors, which are the backbone of treatment in progressive LAM, in patients awaiting lung transplant remains debatable. For a study, researchers sought to determine how mTOR inhibitors were used in patients with LAM on the lung transplant waiting list across the world. They created and distributed an online survey about institution-specific practice trends, specifically addressing the listing of LAM patients for a lung transplant and the usage of mTOR inhibitors in transplant waiting patients.

About 83.6% of the 49 distinct responder programs have previously listed a LAM patient for a lung transplant. Thirteen institutions authorized patients to continue taking the mTOR inhibitor until the time of the lung transplant. There were no problems or fatalities recorded at any of these locations as a result of mTOR inhibitor side effects.

There was a great deal of variation in practice patterns when it came to the usage of mTOR inhibitors in patients with LAM on the lung transplant waiting list. According to the survey, patients who continued to use mTOR inhibitors up to the time of transplant had better results. More information on the risk of anastomotic complications associated with the use of mTOR inhibitors in the pre-transplant period would assist to clarify this topic.

