For a retrospective study, the researchers sought to determine how recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) worked in the pars healing of lumbar spondylolysis from a clinical and radiographic standpoint. In the study group (rhBMP-2 group, n=32), direct pars repair and pedicle screw fixation were performed, with 1 mg of rhBMP-2 and iliac crest bone graft added, and iliac crest bone graft alone in the autograft group (n=36). Preoperatively, 3, 6, and 12 months after the operation, patients completed the visual analog scale and the Oswestry Disability Index. Computed tomography scans with axial and sagittal reconstructions were conducted at 6, 9, 12, 18, and 24 months after surgery. There was no significant difference between the 2 groups based on baseline demographic data. At 3 and 6 months postoperatively, there were substantial variations in the Oswestry Disability Index score, more significant in the autograft group. In terms of overall union status, there was no significant difference between the groupings. At 9 and 12 months after surgery, the trabecular bone emerged earlier, and the union rate was more important in the rhBMP-2 group than in the autograft group. There were no difficulties in either group. Revision surgery was performed on one patient in the rhBMP-2 group and two cases in the autograft group. Compared to iliac crest bone graft alone, rhBMP-2 can speed up fusion in pars repair in young spondylolysis patients. At 9 and 12 months following surgery, the union rates were significantly different. There was no clinical difference when rhBMP-2 was added to the iliac crest bone transplant alone.

Source:journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2022/03000/Use_of_Recombinant_Human_Bone_Morphogenetic.10.aspx