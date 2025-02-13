Use of Secondary CVD Prevention Medications Low in Most Countries

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Use of secondary cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention medications has improved little over time, according to a study published in the Feb. 11 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Philip Joseph, M.D., of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues conducted a repeated cross-sectional analysis to examine temporal variations in use of secondary CVD prevention medications across 17 high-, middle-, and low-income countries during a median follow-up of 12 years in the multinational Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology cohort study.

The researchers found that use of one or more classes of medications for secondary CVD prevention was 41.3 percent at baseline, peaked at 43.1 percent, then decreased to 31.3 percent by the last study visit during the follow-up period. Use decreased from 88.8 to 77.3 percent in high-income countries and increased from 55.0 to 61.1 percent in upper-middle-income countries. Use of at least one class of medications was 29.5 percent at baseline in lower-middle-income countries, peaked at 31.7 percent, and decreased to 13.4 percent; the corresponding use was 20.8, 47.3, and 27.5 percent, respectively, in low-income countries.

“Variations in the use of secondary CVD prevention medications over time in our contemporary cohort study suggest little to no improvement globally and at most economic levels. There continues to be substantial underuse of these medications such that global targets for their use are unlikely to be reached,” the authors write.

The study was funded by grants from several pharmaceutical companies.

