SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Using Advances in the Genetics of Psoriatic Disease to Better Predict Treatment Response

Sep 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Goodyear C. Advances in genetics and immunology of psoriatic arthritis. IFPA Conference 2024, 27–29 June, Stockholm, Sweden.
  2. Najm A, et al. Nat Rev Rheumatol. 2023;19(3):153-165.
  3. Smolen JF, Daniel Aletaha D. Nat Rev Rheumatol. 2015;11(5):276-89.
  4. Carini C, et al. J Transl Med. 2018;16(1):18.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST