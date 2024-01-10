Using AI to Determine the Best Trigger Day in Antagonist Protocol Cycles

The following is a summary of “An artificial intelligence-based approach for selecting the optimal day for triggering in antagonist protocol cycles,” published in the January 2024 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Reuvenny, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to look at three days in a row. Can a machine-learning model tell you the best trigger day (or days) to get the most developed (metaphase II, MII) eggs during an antagonist protocol cycle? The group study looked back at 9,622 blocker rounds between 2018 and 2022. There were training, confirmation, and test sets made from the dataset. Based on the data from the cycles, an XGBoost machine-learning algorithm offered the best trigger days to get the most MII oocytes by looking at the MII forecasts, prediction errors, and outlier detection results.

A test dataset with three quality groups—”Freeze-all oocytes,” “Fertilize-all,” and “ICSI-only” cycles—was used to evaluate the method. The model suggested that the trigger could happen after 1, 2, or 3 days, based on how different the possible results were. The suggested days were compared to the real trigger day picked by the doctor, and the days that agreed with each other were marked as “concordant” or “discordant.” They had an average increase of 4.8 oocytes in the “freeze-all” test set, while the MII group had an average increase of 3.4 oocytes. There was an average increase of 3.8 MII oocytes and 1.1 embryos in the “ICSI-only” test set. There was an average increase of 3.6 oocytes and 0.9 embryos in the “fertilize-all” test set (P < 0.001 for all values in all groups).

Using a machine-learning model to find the best trigger days could lead to better antagonist protocol cycle results for all age groups in freeze-all or fresh transfer cycles. These models could help predict the number of oocytes that will be collected more correctly. This would help doctors make better choices, balance their workloads, and develop more standard but still patient-specific procedures.

