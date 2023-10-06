Using Chloride and Potassium Levels for Differential Diagnosis of TAH

The following is a summary of “Chloride and Potassium Assessment Is a Helpful Tool for Differential Diagnosis of Thiazide-Associated Hyponatremia,” published in the September 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Potasso, et al.

Distinguishing between the causes of thiazide-associated hyponatremia (TAH) can be challenging. Patients with TAH can present with either volume depletion or a syndrome of inappropriate antidiuresis (SIAD)-like symptoms. For a study, researchers sought to assess the usefulness of simplified apparent strong ion difference in serum (aSID; sodium + potassium − chloride) and the urine chloride and potassium score (ChU; chloride − potassium in the urine) in the differential diagnosis of TAH. They also evaluated fractional uric acid excretion (FUA) for the purpose.

The study conducted a post hoc analysis of data collected from 98 hospitalized patients with TAH with sodium levels < 125 mmol/L between June 2011 and August 2013. Patients were categorized based on their treatment response into those with volume-depleted TAH requiring volume substitution and those with SIAD-like TAH requiring fluid restriction. Sensitivity analyses, including ROC curves, were used to assess the positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) of aSID, ChU, and FUA in the differential diagnosis of TAH.

An aSID value > 42 mmol/L had a PPV of 79.1% in identifying patients with volume-depleted TAH, while a value < 39 mmol/L excluded it with a NPV of 76.5%. In cases where aSID was inconclusive, a ChU < 15 mmol/L had a PPV of 100% and a NPV of 83.3%, while FUA < 12% had a PPV of 85.7% and a NPV of 64.3% in identifying patients with volume-depleted TAH.

Evaluating aSID, urine potassium, and chloride levels can help distinguish between patients with volume-depleted TAH requiring fluid substitution and those with SIAD-like TAH requiring fluid restriction in cases of TAH.

