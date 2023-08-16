Using EHR Data to Predict Metformin Failure in High-Risk Patients

The following is a summary of “Predictors of Metformin Failure: Repurposing Electronic Health Record Data to Identify High-Risk Patients,” published in the July 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Bielinski, et al.

Metformin is widely used as the first-line drug for treating diabetes; however, its efficacy is inconsistent, leading to a relatively high failure rate. For a study, researchers sought to identify demographic and clinical factors readily available in the electronic health record (EHR) that can predict the likelihood of metformin failure in diabetes patients.

A cohort of patients with abnormal diabetes screening tests who initiated metformin was identified across Arizona, Mississippi, and Minnesota. The study included 22,047 metformin initiators, 48% female, and a mean age of 57 ± 14 years. The cohort consisted of 2,141 African Americans, 440 Asians, 962 individuals from other/multiracial backgrounds, 1,539 Hispanics, and 16,764 non-Hispanic White individuals. Metformin failure was defined as either the absence of reaching the target glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) level (<7%) within 18 months of initiating metformin or the need to start dual therapy. Researchers used tree-based extreme gradient boosting (XGBoost) models to evaluate the overall risk prediction performance and the contribution of individual factors when using EHR data to predict the risk of metformin failure.

The study revealed a high rate of metformin failure (43%) in a large and diverse population. The XGBoost model that included baseline HbA1c, age, sex, and race/ethnicity demonstrated strong discrimination performance (C-index of 0.731; 95% CI 0.722, 0.740) for predicting metformin failure. Baseline HbA1c was the most significant predictor, with higher levels associated with an increased risk of metformin failure. Furthermore, adding other clinical factors improved the model’s performance (C-index of 0.745; 95% CI 0.737, 0.754, P < .0001).

Baseline HbA1c was the most robust predictor of metformin failure, and incorporating additional clinical factors significantly enhanced the model’s predictive performance. The findings suggested that routinely available clinical data from EHRs could effectively identify patients at high risk of metformin failure. This enables closer monitoring and earlier treatment intensification for better diabetes management.

