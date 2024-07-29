Using item response theory to identify key symptoms of insomnia in a sample of university students with probable eating disorders.

Researchers have theorized that interactions between appetitive and circadian disruptions result in increased eating disorder (ED) symptoms and insomnia. However, it is unclear how specific insomnia symptoms present among people with EDs and if the latent structure of insomnia in this population is similar to that of people with insomnia disorder.

We conducted a secondary analysis of data collected on ED and insomnia symptoms using a subset of students (N = 547; 79.52% female) with probable EDs at a large Midwestern American university. Item response theory (IRT) for polytomous items was performed to identify item difficulty, discrimination, and information parameters for the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI). IRT parameters were compared to those established in a 2011 study of people diagnosed with insomnia disorder by Morin and colleagues.

Clinically significant insomnia symptoms were common among students with ED pathology and symptom endorsement for each ISI item ranged from 40.77 to 86.65%. ISI items assessing insomnia-related impairment and distress showed better discriminative capacities and had higher item information than items assessing sleep behavior alterations (i.e., difficulties falling asleep, difficulties maintaining sleep, waking too early). Item discrimination was largely similar among the ED sample compared to previous IRT analyses in an insomnia disorder sample.

Insomnia symptoms are common among university students with probable EDs and similar to those reported by people with insomnia disorder. When considering insomnia assessment, items assessing sleep behaviors alone are likely inadequate to provide information about insomnia severity among people with EDs.

Evidence obtained from a cross-sectional descriptive study.

© 2024. The Author(s).

