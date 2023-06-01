The following is a summary of “Serial stereotactic body radiation therapy for oligometastatic prostate cancer detected by novel PET-based radiotracers,” published in the March 2023 issue of Urologic Oncology by Kwon et al.

Using radiopharmaceuticals such as Ga-68-prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-11 and F-18-Fluciclovine has become more prevalent in determining treatment options for prostate cancer (CaP). The utilization of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for the treatment of oligometastatic CaP detected through PET demonstrated a significant enhancement in Progression Free Survival (PFS) and a delay in the initiation of Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) in comparison to mere observation. The outcomes of a second Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for men who later developed oligo recurrent CaP was currently unknown. A cohort study with a retrospective design was performed. The inclusion criteria encompassed individuals diagnosed with oligometastatic CaP (1-5 lesions) as detected on PSMA or Fluciclovine PET, who received two consecutive SBRT courses to tracer-avid sites. Information regarding the stage, type of tracer, systemic therapy being administered concurrently, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) responses were gathered for the initial SBRT.

Therapy (SBRT1) and subsequent SBRT (SBRT2). The evaluated outcomes comprised a decline in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels of at least 50% (PSA50), progression-free survival (PFS) following stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT2), and survival without initiation or intensification of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) after SBRT2. Multivariable logistic regression was utilized to assess the potential factors associated with PSA50 following SBRT2. In addition, separate multivariable Cox proportional-hazards models were utilized to assess factors that may be linked to PFS and ADT initiation/intensification-free survival following SBRT2. A total of 25 individuals were identified. In 68% of patients, oligo recurrence was identified on PSMA PET, and in 32% of patients, it was detected on Fluciclovine PET during SBRT2. Out of the total number of patients, 60% presented with a castration-sensitive disease, while 40% had a castration-resistant disease. Following Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), 16 patients (64%) exhibited a PSA50 response. The median Progression-Free Survival (PFS) was 11.0 months, and the median survival duration without initiation or intensification of Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) was 23.2 months.

According to the results of the multivariable analysis, the maximum percentage change in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) after stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) 1 had an odds ratio (OR) of 0.94 with a 95% CI of 0.88-0.99 and a P = 0.046. Additionally, the concurrent change in systemic therapy had an OR of 21.61 with a 95% CI of 1.12-417.9 and a P= 0.042. These factors were found to be associated with PSA50 responses after SBRT2. The PSA50 reaction following SBRT1 has been linked to enhanced PFS (HR 0.36, 95%CI 0.00–0.42, P = 0.008) and ADT initiation/intensification-free survival (HR 0.07, 95%CI 0.01–0.68, P = 0.021) following SBRT2. From SBRT1 to the latest follow-up, which had a median duration of 48 months, 7 patients (28%) did not require androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). The implementation of consecutive stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for oligometastatic prostate cancer (CaP) identified through PSMA or Fluciclovine PET was a viable option that resulted in reductions in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, with or without the use of systemic therapy. Further investigations determined the potential of the initial SBRT’s biochemical response as a predictor for PSA response, PFS, and ADT initiation/intensification-free survival in the subsequent SBRT treatment. The preliminary data justified conducting larger, prospective clinical trials to investigate the approach further.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1078143922004252