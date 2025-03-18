Social Card Image four
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Using Sex-Positive Campaigns to Disentangle PrEP Use From Promiscuity

Mar 18, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Davoudpour S, Phillips GL, Serrano PA, French AL, Hosek SG. A memo on factors associated with perception of stigma attached to PrEP: evidence from the Keeping It LITE study. Sexes. 2024;5(3):300-316. doi:10.3390/sexes5030023

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Shahin Davoudpour, PhD, MA

    Photo Credit: Sarah Brandenburg

    Research Assistant Professor
    Feinberg School of Medicine
    Northwestern University

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement