The 6-minute walking test (6MWT) is a popular tool for assessing the functional status of persons with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, it necessitates a lengthy corridor and may take some time. Therefore, other basic metrics as an initial screening tool might be effective. The 1-minute sit-to-stand test (1-min STS) was used to determine if persons with COPD had a functional impairment or not.

An examination of the receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curve was carried out. Based on multiple 6MWT cut-offs, they established a threshold for the 1-min STS to diagnose functional impairment (300, 350, 400, and 450 m).

A total of 135 patients with COPD were included in the study. With the exception of the 6MWT’s 450 m cut-offs, all other cut-offs indicated 19.5 repeats as the ideal cut-off point for the 1-min STS. All AUCs (AUCs = 0.812-0.901) demonstrated great discrimination. The best AUC (<300 m cut-off) discriminated between participants with and without functional impairment with 86% specificity and 83% sensitivity (0.901; 95% CI: 0.84-0.96; other AUCs 0.812-0.836).

A cut-off of 19.5 repetitions in the 1-min STS correctly distinguishes persons with COPD from functional impairment. Future research might confirm the therapeutic trait candidate in additional samples and look at its value in predicting other important outcomes.

Reference: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(22)00157-3/fulltext