SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Using umbilical cord tissue to identify prenatal ethanol exposure and co-exposure to other commonly misused substances.

Jul 29, 2024

Experts: Joseph Jones,Donna Coy,Dominique Gidron,Shanthi Hariharan,Mary Jones,Niranjan Patel,Amy Racines,Sarah Toma,Guida Brown

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Joseph Jones

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA. joe.jones@usdtl.com.

    Donna Coy

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA.

    Dominique Gidron

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA.

    Shanthi Hariharan

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA.

    Mary Jones

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA.

    Niranjan Patel

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA.

    Amy Racines

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA.

    Sarah Toma

    United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Des Plaines, IL, USA.

    Guida Brown

    Guided by Guida, Kenosha, WI, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement