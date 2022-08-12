For a study, researchers sought to calculate the economic effect of accepting the US Multi-Society Task Force (USMSTF) polypectomy guidelines on the costs of physician reimbursement and disposable equipment for gastroenterologists working in academic medical centers and community practices respectively. Patients who had a screening colonoscopy and polypectomy performed between July 2018 and July 2019 at either an academic medical center (Loma Linda University Medical Center) or a community practice medical center (Ascension Providence Hospital) were found to be eligible for the study. Patients were located at both facilities. In each procedure, the polypectomy technique used was analyzed (forceps alone, snare alone, forceps plus snare), together with the number of polyps, their size, and the disposable equipment used. The updated polypectomy criteria were applied to determine the actual and projected provider reimbursement costs and disposable equipment. The result was that 1,167 patients had their polyps removed during a colonoscopy. It was projected that adhering to the new criteria would increase physician reimbursement by 5.6% at university practice locations and 12.5% at community practice sites, respectively. When compared with academic settings, community practices saw a mean increase in physician reimbursement per treatment that was significantly larger ($29.50 vs $14.13, P<0.00001). The community practice environment had a considerably greater mean increase in the cost of disposable equipment per procedure ($6.11 vs. $1.97, P<0.00001) compared to the hospital setting. When colonoscopy with polypectomy was performed, the adoption of revised polypectomy standards would increase the costs incurred by physicians for reimbursement and equipment.

