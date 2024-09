USP36 promotes colorectal cancer progression through inhibition of p53 signaling pathway via stabilizing RBM28.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) stands as the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality globally and p53, a widely recognized tumor suppressor, contributes to the development of CRC. Ubiquitin-specific protease 36 (USP36), belonging to the deubiquitinating enzyme family, is involved in tumor progression across multiple cancers. However, the underlying molecular mechanism in which USP36 regulates p53 signaling pathway in CRC is unclear. Here, our study revealed that USP36 was increased in CRC tissues and associated with unfavorable prognosis. Functionally, elevated USP36 could promote proliferation, migration, and invasion of CRC cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, USP36 could interact with and stabilize RBM28 via deubiquitination at K162 residue. Further, upregulated RBM28 could bind with p53 to suppress its transcriptional activity and therefore inactivate p53 signaling pathway. Collectively, our investigation identified the novel USP36/RBM28/p53 axis and its involvement in promoting cell proliferation and metastasis in CRC, which presents a promising therapeutic strategy for CRC treatment.© 2024. The Author(s).

