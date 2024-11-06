USPSTF Recommendation Boosted Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening increased after the 2021 USPSTF recommendation that all average-risk individuals aged 45 to 49 should receive screening, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Sunny Siddique, MPH, and colleagues evaluated changes in screening among average-risk individuals aged 45 to 49 following the 2021 USPSTF recommendation. The analysis included claims data from 10 million commercially insured beneficiaries. Before the recommendation, mean screening uptake increased from 0.50% to 1.51% after. An absolute change of 1.01 percentage points occurred, but there was no significant relative change. Beneficiaries residing in areas with the highest socioeconomic status experienced the largest absolute change in screening (1.25 percentage points vs 0.75 percentage points for areas with the lowest socioeconomic status), but these relative changes did not show significance. After the recommendation, the screening uptake rate increased fastest among average-risk beneficiaries in the areas with the highest socioeconomic status (0.24 percentage points every 2 months) and metropolitan areas (0.20 percentage points every 2 months).

Author Teresa Sellinger