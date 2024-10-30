USPSTF Recommends Screening for Domestic Violence in Pregnant, Postpartum Women

TUESDAY, Oct. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening for intimate partner violence (IPV) in pregnant and postpartum women and women of reproductive age. This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement published Oct. 29.

Researchers from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in Rockville, Maryland, conducted a systematic review of the evidence on screening for IPV and caregiver abuse of older or vulnerable adults. Thirty-five studies with 18,358 participants were included. The researchers found that in three randomized clinical trials with 3,759 patients comparing IPV screening to no screening, there was no significant reduction seen in IPV or improvement in quality of life or other eligible outcomes over three to 18 months; no harms of screening were reported in two trials. Nine studies reported on the accuracy of nine tools for detecting past-year IPV; among these tools, sensitivity ranged from 26 to 87 percent and specificity varied from 80 to 97 percent. The accuracy of a tool for detecting ongoing or current relationship abuse varied widely. No studies examined the benefits or harms of screening or interventions for caregiver abuse of older or vulnerable adults or the accuracy of tests to detect abuse.

Based on these findings, the USPSTF recommends that clinicians screen pregnant and postpartum women and women of reproductive age for IPV (B recommendation). In older or vulnerable adults, the USPSTF concludes that the current evidence is inadequate for assessing the balance of benefits and harms of screening for caregiver abuse and neglect (I statement).

The draft recommendation statement and evidence review have been posted for public comment. Comments can be submitted from Oct. 29 through Nov. 25, 2024.

Draft Evidence Review

Draft Recommendation Statement

Comment on Recommendation Statement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

