Utilization of Lactated Ringers in Initial 24 Hours Improve Acute Pancreatitis Outcomes

The following is a summary of “Lactated Ringers Use in the First 24 Hours of Hospitalization Is Associated With Improved Outcomes in 999 Patients With Acute Pancreatitis,” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Lee, et al.

Recent pilot trials in acute pancreatitis (AP) suggested that using lactated Ringer’s (LR) solution might decrease the risk of moderately severe/severe AP compared to normal saline. However, the studies needed more statistical power due to small sample sizes. For an international multicenter prospective study, researchers sought to investigate whether the administration of LR was associated with improved outcomes in AP.

Between 2015 and 2018, patients directly admitted with AP were prospectively enrolled at 22 international sites. Standardized data collection included demographics, fluid administration, and AP severity indicators. The association between LR usage and AP severity outcomes was examined. Mixed-effects logistic regression analysis was conducted to determine the relationship between the type of fluid administered in the first 24 hours and the development of moderately severe/severe AP.

Analysis of data from 999 patients (mean age 51 years, 52% female, 24% moderately severe/severe AP) revealed that LR usage in the first 24 hours was associated with reduced odds of moderately severe/severe AP (adjusted odds ratio 0.52; P = 0.014) compared to normal saline. This association was held after adjusting for various factors, including region, etiology, body mass index, and fluid volume.

Administering LR in the initial 24 hours of hospitalization demonstrated an association with improved AP severity. However, large-scale randomized clinical trials were warranted to validate the findings.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/fulltext/2023/12000/lactated_ringers_use_in_the_first_24_hours_of.29.aspx