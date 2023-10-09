Utilizing IVs for Bias Correction in Real-World MS Cohort Studies on DMT Effects

The following is a summary of “Using instrumental variables to correct for bias in real-world cohort studies of the effects of disease-modifying treatment in MS,” published in the October 2023 issue of Neurology by Koch-Henriksen et al.

Observational studies of disease-modifying treatment (DMT) in multiple sclerosis (MS) are unreliable because of bias from unmeasured confounders, especially indication bias. Researchers performed a retrospective study to demonstrate how instrumental variables (IVs) reduce bias in observational studies.

Patients with relapsing onset of MS from 1996 to 2010, as identified by the Danish Multiple Sclerosis Registry, were followed from their disease onset. The study assessed their treatment exposure over the first 12 years, measured as a cumulative function of months on medium- or high-efficacy treatment versus without treatment. The outcomes studied were hazard ratios (HRs) for reaching Expanded Disability Scale Score (EDSS) 4 and 6, adjusted for age at onset and gender, both with and without using an IV. The IV chosen was the onset cohort, categorized into three periods (1996-2000, 2001-2005, and 2006-2010), which was used because the treatment index increased over these cohorts.

The study involved 6,014 patients, conventional Cox regression showed HRs of 1.15 [95% CI: 1.13–1.18] for EDSS 4 and 1.17 [1.13–1.20] for EDSS 6 per unit of treatment index. When employing IVs, they confirmed the positive impact of treatment, with HRs of 0.86 [0.81–0.91] for EDSS 4 and 0.82 [0.74–0.90] for EDSS 6.

The study found that IVs can eliminate indication bias and confirmed that treatment effectively delays disability. In some circumstances, IVs could be an alternative to marginal structural models.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13524585231201423