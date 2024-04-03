Utilizing Vacuum Bell Therapy to Treat Pectus Excavatum

The following is a summary of “Vacuum Bell Therapy for Pectus Excavatum: A Retrospective Study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Lei et al.

Pectus excavatum, a prevalent chest wall deformity, is commonly addressed through invasive procedures like the Nuss. However, researchers aim to present a non-invasive alternative and evaluate the variables associated with vacuum bell therapy in patients with pectus excavatum.

This retrospective case–control study was conducted at a single center from July 2018 to February 2022, involving patients with pectus excavatum treated using vacuum bell therapy. Follow-up continued until September 2022, during which the Haller index and Correction index were calculated before and after treatment to assess the efficacy of vacuum bell therapy.

Ninety-eight patients were initially enrolled in the treatment group, with 72 included in the final analysis, and the follow-up duration ranged from 1.1 to 4.4 years (mean 3.3 years). Analysis based on the Haller Index revealed that 18 patients (25.0%) achieved excellent correction, 13 patients (18.1%) attained good correction, and 4 patients (5.6%) experienced fair correction, with the remaining exhibiting poor outcomes. Predictors of a favorable prognosis included an initial age of ≤ 11 years (OR = 3.94, p = 0.013) and continuous use of the vacuum bell for over 24 months (OR = 3.95, p = 0.013). Additionally, 9 patients (12.5%) achieved a Correction index reduction below 10. Patients who initiated vacuum bell therapy after age 11 showed significantly less improvement than those who started at ≤ 11 years (P < 0.05). Complications included chest pain (5.6%), swollen skin (6.9%), chest tightness (1.4%), and erythema (15.3%).

A notable percentage of patients with pectus excavatum can achieve excellent correction with vacuum bell therapy. Variables predicting a more favorable outcome include an initial age of ≤ 11 years and the sustained use of the vacuum bell for over 24 months. In summary, vacuum bell therapy presents a promising non-invasive option for treating pectus excavatum and is likely to gain wider acceptance among certain patient populations.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04615-3