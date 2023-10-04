Uveitis Research Through the Years: Analysis of Top 100 Cited Articles

The following is a summary of “100 top-cited articles in uveitis from 1950 to 2022,” published in the September 2023 issue of Opthalmology by Huang et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective bibliometric analysis of the top 100 most-cited articles on uveitis to clarify research characteristics and trends. They searched the Web of Science database for articles published in English (January 1, 1950, to February 10, 2022) without other restrictions. The top 100 most-cited uveitis articles were screened and analyzed by publication year, institution, author, journal, country, research topic, and type.

The results showed 100 articles ranging from 144 to 2,292 times; 2004 and 2005 saw the highest number of published articles, totaling 17. Most articles were published in Ophthalmology (n = 19), a specialized ophthalmology journal. These top 100 articles came from 14 countries, with the USA contributing the most (n = 44). Among the contributors, 20 research institutions and 18 authors contributed two or more articles, with the National Eye Institute (USA) (n = 10) and Robert B. Nussenblatt (n = 10) contributing the most. The predominant types of studies were clinical studies (n = 64), focusing on uveitis treatment (n = 36).

Investigators conclude this study provides a comprehensive overview of uveitis research, highlighting the contributions of the USA’s past and current treatments.

