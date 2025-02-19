Vaccination and COVID-19 Outcomes in Dermatological Immune Diseases

Photo Credit: Toa55

The following is a summary of “Impact of COVID-19 disease and vaccination on dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and vitiligo: a Target2B! substudy,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Dermatology by Buchem-Post et al.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the daily lives of individuals with dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (DIMIDs) like atopic dermatitis (AD), psoriasis, and vitiligo, due to social restrictions, concerns about COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, and vaccine hesitancy.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the impact of COVID-19 illness and vaccination on DIMIDs, specifically AD, psoriasis, and vitiligo.

They collected data from patients with DIMIDs as part of the Target2B! study conducted between February 2021 and October 2022. Differences in baseline characteristics, COVID-19 risk, DIMID seroconversion rates post-vaccination, and self-reported DIMID activity changes were analyzed using multivariable logistic regression and sensitivity analyses.

The results showed that 424 patients with DIMIDs were included and COVID-19 was more common in patients with vitiligo (51.1%), AD (42.0%), and psoriasis (34.3%) (p = 0.038). The COVID-19 occurrence was not linked to immunosuppressive therapy, 3 patients (2 with AD, 1 with vitiligo) were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Most patients achieved effective seroconversion after vaccination: vitiligo (100%), psoriasis (97.9%), and AD (96.5%). A small proportion reported increased DIMID activity after COVID-19 (6.6%) or vaccination (12.26%), with baseline progressive disease as a risk factor (COVID-19: odds ratio [OR] 4.27 [P = 0.02]; vaccination OR, 3.45 [P = 0.002]).

Investigators concluded that patients with AD, psoriasis, or vitiligo did not exhibit alarming signs regarding severe COVID-19, and that vaccination was advised for these patients, who could safely continue immunosuppressant therapy without increased COVID-19 risk or impaired vaccine response, with only a minority experiencing increased DIMID activity post-infection or vaccination.

