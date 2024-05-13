Vaccination Timeliness for Infants Increased from 2011-2021

Photo Credit: Rawpixel

From 2011 to 2021, vaccination timeliness increased among US children aged 0-19 months, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Sophia Newcomer, PhD, MPH, and colleagues examined vaccination timeliness among 179,154 children aged 0-19 months from 2011-2021. The researchers noted a decrease in the median average days under-vaccinated for the combined seven-vaccine series, from 22.3 days in 2011 to 11.9 days in 2021. An increase was seen in on-time receipt of the combined seven-vaccine series from 22.5% to 35.6%. The mean annual increase in on-time vaccination was 4.6% for children with more than $75,000 in annual family income, 2.8% for children living at or above the poverty level with $75,000 or less in annual family income, and 2.0% for children living below the poverty level. These disparities “signal the need for an increased focus on access to and quality of immunization services for lower-income families and children without private health insurance,” Dr. Newcomer and colleagues wrote.