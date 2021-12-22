Uninsured Latin American immigrant women are more likely to contract vaccine-preventable illnesses such as cervical cancer; nonetheless, gaps in vaccination coverage persist. For this study, researchers wanted to look into vaccine-related knowledge, attitudes, and decision-making for tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine, meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY), and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine among uninsured Latin American immigrant mothers with adolescent daughters. A sample of 30 low-income, uninsured, mostly Latina immigrant moms with adolescent children aged 13–17 were drawn from two academic-community-operated health clinics in Virginia. From March to September 2016, data were gathered through in-person, semi-structured interviews conducted in either English or Spanish. Traditional content analysis was used to analyze the data. The vast majority of participants identified as Hispanic and had less than a high school diploma. Key themes included: broad vaccine acceptability; linking vaccinations with prevention/protection; little vaccine reluctance; and a lack of awareness about vaccine-preventable illnesses, vaccines indicated for adolescents, and vaccination history of adolescent daughters. Vaccination was heavily influenced by doctors’ recommendations, school regulations, and the media. Mothers made the majority of vaccine-uptake decisions for their adolescent daughters. The findings emphasize the need for initiatives to help uninsured Latin American immigrant women better understand vaccinations and offer links to inexpensive, accessible immunizations among underserved communities.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference:www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2018.1514353