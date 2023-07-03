The following is a summary of “Safety and efficacy of valbenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease (KINECT-HD): a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial,” published in the June 2023 issue of Neurology by Stimming et al.

Valbenazine is an FDA-approved inhibitor of the vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) for treating tardive dyskinesia. Valbenazine was evaluated to treat chorea associated with Huntington’s disease to address the ongoing need for enhanced symptomatic therapies for individuals with Huntington’s disease.

KINECT-HD (NCT04102579) was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial conducted at 46 Huntington Study Group sites in the United States and Canada. Adults with genetically confirmed Huntington’s disease and chorea (Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale [UHDRS] Total Maximal Chorea [TMC] score of 8 or higher) were randomly assigned (1:1) to placebo or valbenazine (80 mg, as tolerated) for 12 weeks of double-blind treatment. The primary outcome measure was the least-squares mean change in UHDRS TMC score from the screening and baseline period (based on the average of screening and baseline values for each participant) to the maintenance period (based on the average of week 10 and 12 steals for each participant) in the full-analysis set using a mixed-effects model for repeated measures. Included in the safety evaluations were treatment-emergent adverse events, vital signs, electrocardiograms, laboratory tests, clinical tests for Parkinsonism, and psychiatric assessment. The placebo-controlled double-blind phase of KINECT-HD has concluded, and an open-label extension phase is ongoing.

KINECT-HD was conducted between November 13, 2019, and October 26, 2021. Of 128 participants randomly assigned, 125 were included in the complete analysis set (64 posted to valbenazine and 61 assigned to placebo), and 127 were formed in the safety-analysis set (64 transferred to valbenazine and 63 assigned to placebo). The complete sample included 68 women and 57 men. From the screening and baseline period to the maintenance period, the UHDRS TMC score decreased by –4.6 for valbenazine and by –1.4 for placebo (least-squares mean difference –32, 95% CI: –4.4 to –2.0; P<00001). The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse effect was somnolence (10 [16%] with valbenazine versus 2 [3%] with placebo).

Two participants in the placebo group (colon cancer and psychosis) and one valbenazine group (angioedema due to a shellfish allergy) reported severe treatment-emergent adverse events. No clinically significant changes were detected in vital signs, electrocardiograms, or laboratory analyses. Participants treated with valbenazine did not report any suicidal behavior or worsening of suicidal thoughts.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1474442223001278