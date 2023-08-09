Validating the SAGIS Scale to Support Standardized Evaluation & Follow-up

The following is a summary of “Validation of the Structured Assessment of Gastrointestinal Symptoms Scale to Support Standardized Evaluation and Follow-up,” published in the August 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Hammer, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to modify and validate the self-administered Structured Assessment of Gastrointestinal Symptoms (SAGIS) tool for pediatric populations, as there was a lack of validated tools for evaluating patient-reported outcomes in pediatric gastroenterological patients.

They carefully reviewed each item of the original SAGIS instrument to assess its relevance in the pediatric population. The resulting pediatric (p)SAGIS was utilized over a period of 35 months in consecutive patients attending a pediatric outpatient GI clinic. Principal component analysis (PCA) with varimax rotation and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) was conducted in both derivation and validation samples. Additionally, they assessed the responsiveness to change in 32 children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) after 12 months of therapy.

The final pediatric SAGIS (pSAGIS) consisted of 21 GI-related Likert-type questions, 8 dichotomous questions assessing extra-intestinal symptoms, and 2 most bothersome symptoms. A total of 1,153 children/adolescents completed a total of 2,647 questionnaires. The Cronbach alpha coefficient was 0.89, indicating good internal consistency. PCA revealed a 5-factor model representing symptom groups: abdominal pain, dyspepsia, diarrhea, constipation, and dysphagia/nausea. CFA demonstrated a good model fit (comparative fit index: 0.96, root-mean-square error of approximation: 0.075). In IBD patients, the mean total GI symptom score decreased from 8.7 ± 10.3 to 3.6 ± 7.7 after 1 year of therapy (P < 0.01), and 4 of 5 symptom group scores significantly decreased with treatment (P < 0.05).

The pSAGIS is a novel, user-friendly, and self-administered tool for evaluating GI symptoms in children and adolescents, with excellent psychometric properties. Its implementation had the potential to standardize GI symptom assessment and enable a consistent clinical analysis of treatment outcomes.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/08000/Validation_of_the_Structured_Assessment_of.9.aspx