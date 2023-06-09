The following is a summary of “Stratifying clinical complexity of dermatology outpatient visits: Validation of a pilot instrument,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Murthy, et al.

Patient care is becoming more complex as the United States population ages and experiences an increase in comorbidities. The complexity has implications for resource utilization, rates of adverse events and medical errors, health-related quality of life, physician burnout, and other factors. While tools capturing complexity have been studied in various medical specialties, their application in dermatology has been limited. For a study, researchers presented the validation of a tool specifically designed to assess the complexity of clinical decision-making in outpatient dermatologic care. They sought to evaluate the inter-rater reliability and face validity of the tool.

They conducted a cross-sectional retrospective study to assess the tool’s performance. Clinical encounters were retrospectively reviewed and graded for clinical complexity by multiple raters. The inter-rater reliability of the tool was determined to assess the consistency of complexity ratings across different raters. Additionally, the face validity of the tool was evaluated to ensure that it accurately captured the complexity of dermatologic care.

The study findings demonstrated good inter-rater reliability, indicating that the tool produced consistent complexity ratings among different raters. The face validity assessment confirmed that the tool effectively captured the complexity of clinical decision-making in outpatient dermatology.

The validation of the tool specific to outpatient dermatologic care provides an objective method for assessing the complexity of clinical encounters. By using the tool to grade the complexity of dermatologic visits, healthcare providers can better understand areas for improvement in clinical care.

Additionally, it enabled a more accurate assessment of healthcare costs and resource allocation within the dermatologic community. The tool could be valuable in the context of value-based reimbursement and optimizing patient outcomes in dermatology practice.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(19)30281-6/fulltext