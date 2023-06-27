The following is a summary of “Validation of bladder health scales and function indices for women’s research,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Constantine, et al.

Current bladder-specific measures do not adequately assess the complete spectrum of bladder health, ranging from poor to optimal health. For a study, researchers sought to establish the validity of self-administered, multidimensional bladder health scales and function indices for research purposes in adult women.

A cross-sectional population-based validation study was conducted, utilizing random assignment to either paper or electronic administration. The study employed national address-based probability sampling, supplemented by purposive sampling of women with lower urinary tract symptoms in 7 clinical research centers. Construct validity of the bladder health scales and function indices was assessed using a multitrait-multimethod approach, incorporating health and condition-specific questionnaires, bladder diaries, expert ratings of bladder health, and noninvasive bladder function testing. Internal dimensional validity was evaluated through factor analysis, while internal reliability was assessed using paired t-tests and 2-way mixed-effects intraclass correlation coefficient models. Mode comparisons were conducted using chi-square, Fisher exact, or t-tests. Convergent validity was determined through Pearson correlations with external construct measures, and known-group validity was established by comparing women known and unknown to have symptomatic urinary conditions.

The study sample consisted of 1,072 participants. Factor analysis identified 10 scales, with Cronbach’s alpha values ranging from 0.74 to 0.94. Intraclass correlation coefficients for the scales ranged from 0.55 to 0.94. Convergent validity of the ten scales and six indices ranged from 0.52 to 0.83. Known-group validity was confirmed for all scales and indices. Item distribution was similar between the paper and electronic modes of administration.

Both the paper and electronic versions of the bladder health scales and function indices demonstrated reliability and validity as measures of bladder health for use in women’s health research.

