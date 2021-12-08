The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) classification criteria were revised and validated by the Systemic Lupus International Collaborating Clinics (SLICC) group. The objective of this criteria was to meet stringent methodology while improving clinical relevance and further incorporating new knowledge with respect to the immunology of SLE.

A set of 702 expert-rated patient scenarios were used to extract the details for RA classification criteria. The initial rule that was simplified in the process was derived from recursive partitioning on the basis of SLICC physician consensus. In the next phase, the classification criteria were validated through a new sample of 60 expert-rated patient scenarios.

From the RA classification criteria, 17 criteria were identified. The SLICC classification was clarified in the derivation set in terms of misclassifications as compared to the data evaluated by ACR. 94 percent more sensitivity has resulted while ACR derived it as 86%. In the validation set of classification (49 versus 70) difference was determined. In addition, 92% over 93% was the difference in the data of the two criteria of RA. But, the specificity was reported to be below up to 84% in SLICC data, whereas, ACR mentioned it to be 96%.

The expansive case of patient scenarios rated by experts was used to form the basis for SLICC classification criteria. The thumb rule of SLICC for classification maintains the need of clearing 4 criteria by the patient including one clinical criterion as well as an immunological criterion. Alternatively, in the presence of antinuclear antibodies, the patient must have biopsy-proven lupus nephritis.

Reference Link:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/art.3447