Vancomycin Dose Optimization in Intermittent Hemodialysis Patients with Low-Flux Filters and Potential Significance of Dosing Software

The following is a summary of “Optimizing the dosing of vancomycin in patients receiving intermittent haemodialysis with low-flux filters, and the potential impact of dosing software,” published in the July 2023 issue of Nephrology by Stefani et al.

Iterative approaches to vancomycin dosing (e.g., dosing when trough concentrations below 15-20 milligrams per liter) may not be adequate for patients with kidney failure receiving replacement therapy. Researchers started a retrospective study to evaluate vancomycin concentrations and clearance in patients receiving intermittent hemodialysis with low-flux FX8 filters.

They reviewed records for adults with kidney failure who required replacement therapy and received vancomycin while undergoing dialysis with the FX8 low-flux filter. Calculated the proportion of pre-dialysis concentrations within, above, or below a specified range. The pharmacokinetic software evaluated one and two-compartment models by measuring mean prediction error (MPE) and root mean square error (RMSE) for observed versus predicted concentrations. Vancomycin extracorporeal clearance was determined prospectively using the extraction method.

The results showed 24 patients (34 courses; 139 paired observed and predicted concentrations), 45% of pre-dialysis concentrations were between 15–25 mg/L, 21% were above, and 35% were below. The one-compartment model’s MPE was -0.2 mg/L, and the RMSE was 5.3 mg/L. The two-compartment model had an MPE of 2.0 mg/L and an RMSE of 5.6 mg/L. Excluding initial pairs, the one-compartment model had an MPE of -0.5 mg/L and an RMSE of 5.6 mg/L in the 105 cases. The two-compartment model had an MPE of 2.1 mg/L and an RMSE of 5.8 mg/L. The median extracorporeal clearance was 70.7 mL/min (range: 10.3–130.3; n = 22).

They concluded that vancomycin dosing in kidney failure patients on low-flux filters is suboptimal and pharmacokinetic software is not predictive.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nep.14198