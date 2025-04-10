Variability in Clinical Trials on Diabetic Gastrointestinal Diseases

Photo Credit: wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Clinical study status of diabetic gastrointestinal diseases,” published in the April 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Fan et al.

Diabetic gastrointestinal diseases impacted QoL and imposed economic burdens, yet comprehensive analyses of related clinical trials were limited.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to provide a scoping overview of diabetic gastrointestinal disease-related clinical trials registered in ClinicalTrials.gov and ChiCTR, along with high-quality trials published in PubMed over the past 10 years.

They searched ClinicalTrials.gov and ChiCTR databases for trials registered up to June 14, 2024. Additionally, high-quality trials with an impact factor of ≥5 published in PubMed from June 2014 to June 2024 were included. The extracted data were organized and presented in tabular format.

The results showed that diabetic gastroparesis was the primary focus of most studies, with drug interventions being the most frequent. A majority of the studies had small sample sizes (≤100) and were randomized parallel controlled trials. Blinding methods varied across 69.01% of the studies and most studies did not include safety evaluations or follow-up assessments.

Investigators concluded that the diagnostic criteria for diabetic gastrointestinal diseases were varied, most studies focused on diabetic gastroparesis, and there was significant heterogeneity in study designs and efficacy evaluations.

