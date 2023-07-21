Vasectomy Likelihood Unaffected by Telehealth Sterilization Consultation: A Retrospective Institutional Analysis

The following is a summary of “Telehealth Sterilization Consultation Does Not Impact Likelihood of Vasectomy: A Retrospective Institutional Analysis,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Urology by White, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of telehealth consultations on the likelihood of patients following through with vasectomies.

Electronic medical records from the past 5 years were used for a retrospective analysis of male patients undergoing a sterilization consult. Telehealth consultations were introduced in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients were categorized into two groups based on their consultation method: in-office or telehealth. Billing codes were used to identify patients who underwent a vasectomy. The percentages of patients who proceeded with vasectomy were compared using Chi-square analysis. Logistic regression was performed to identify factors associated with completing vasectomy.

A total of 369 patients underwent telehealth male sterilization consultations, while 1,664 patients were seen in the office. Among the telehealth patients, 66.9% ultimately underwent a vasectomy (n.ß=.ß247), while 64.3% of patients seen in-person proceeded with vasectomy (n.ß=.ß1070) (X =.ß0.646, p.ß=.ß.724). On univariate logistic regression, younger age was the only variable associated with completing vasectomy (p.ß=.ß.002), regardless of whether the consultation was conducted in-person or via telehealth. Body mass index, race, and ethnicity were not significant factors.

Only two-thirds of the men completing a vasectomy consult proceeded with the surgery. Both in-office and telehealth consultations resulted in similar rates of vasectomy. The study was the first to compare the likelihood of following through with a surgical procedure between in-office and telehealth assessments in male sexual and reproductive medicine. Clinicians can be reassured by the effectiveness of telehealth consultations as a prelude to vasectomy, especially as vasectomy consultations continue to increase.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00278-9/fulltext