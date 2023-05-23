The following is a summary of “Vasectomy Regret Among Childless Men,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Charles, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the level of regret in childless men who underwent vasectomy to address historical concerns surrounding the procedure.

They retrospectively reviewed the records of patients who had undergone vasectomy by a single surgeon between 2006 and 2021 and selected those who had not fathered children in any capacity during the procedure. Researchers conducted a telephone survey using a 6-question instrument to inquire about their regret and thoughts on vasectomy reversal and assisted reproductive technology (ART). They analyzed the cohort based on age at the time of vasectomy, time since vasectomy, and marital status.

Of the 4,812 patients who underwent vasectomy during the study period, 205 (4.3%) were childless. The response rate to the survey was 33.2% (68/205), with an average age of 36.6 years and an average time since vasectomy of 5.51 years at the telephone interview. The immediate regret rate was 4.4%, which increased to 7.4% during the interview. A confirmatory second consultation before vasectomy was present in 6.8% (14/205) of patients. Most patients (73.1%, 150/205) were married, and stratification by marital status did not significantly differ in any survey questions. Most patients were satisfied with their decision, with few considering or pursuing reversal or ART.

The study found that regret in childless men who undergo vasectomy was rare, and the majority of patients are satisfied with their decision, with few pursuing reversal or ART.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00997-9/fulltext