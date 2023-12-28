Vasoregulatory Autoantibodies in Ischemic Stroke: Insights from PROSCIS-B and Clinical Outcomes

The following is a summary of “Vasoregulatory Autoantibodies and Clinical Outcome After Ischemic Stroke—PROSCIS‐B,” published in the November 2023 issue of Cardiology by Liman et al.

The study examined the influence of vasoregulatory autoantibodies, specifically those targeting various receptors, on clinical outcomes post-ischemic stroke, drawing data from the PROSCIS‐B (Prospective Cohort With Incident Stroke–Berlin). Autoantibody levels for receptors like angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R), endothelin‐1 type A receptor, complement factor‐3 and ‐5 receptors, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor‐1 and ‐2, vascular endothelial growth factor A and factor B were assessed.

The analysis aimed to identify associations between elevated autoantibody levels and outcomes such as poor functional status at 1 year post-stroke, long-term Barthel Index scores, and occurrence of secondary vascular events or death within 3 years. Among 491 ischemic stroke patients included in the study, higher concentrations of autoantibodies against complement factor C3a receptor, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2, and vascular endothelial growth factor B were linked to unfavorable outcomes at 1 year, including reduced functional status and lower Barthel Index scores over 3 years.

However, elevated autoantibody levels were not found to increase the risk of recurrent vascular events or death. These findings suggest that specific vasoregulatory autoantibodies may contribute to poorer functional outcomes post-stroke without necessarily impacting subsequent vascular events or mortality.

Source: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.123.032441