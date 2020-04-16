LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has given the first regulatory approval to a ventilator being built by a consortium of firms including Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Governments around the world are trying to boost the number of ventilators – mechanical breathing devices that can blow air and oxygen into the lungs – available to their health services.

The modified version of an existing device by Penlon will join a product from fellow medical firm Smiths, which is already being built by the group of aerospace, engineering, Formula 1 and automotive companies to fulfil a government order.

“We are working closely with our supply chain partners to rapidly scale up production to achieve our target of at least 1,500 units a week,” said Dick Elsy, the chief executive of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium.

The government said on Thursday it was confirming an order for 15,000 Penlon devices.

Airbus’ <AIR.PA> Broughton site, which makes wings for commercial aircraft, Ford’s Dagenham engine factory and McLaren’s Woking site are being used as part of the process, he said.

Separately, vacuum-cleaner firm Dyson is still awaiting approval for its ventilator.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)