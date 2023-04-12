The following is a summary of the “Reduced structural connectivity of the medial temporal lobe including the perforant path is associated with aging and verbal memory impairment,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurobiology of Aging by Granger, et al.

Cognitive decline with age is associated with damage to the perforant route, a white matter bundle that links the entorhinal cortex (ERC) to the hippocampus formation. However, earlier studies utilizing diffusion-weighted MRI to evaluate perforant path integrity in vivo were hindered by image resolution or quantified the perforant path using approaches prone to partial volume effects, such as the tensor model, and without taking its 3-dimensional architecture into account.

To better understand the structural connections of the perforant path and another medial temporal lobe (MTL) pathways in the brains of older individuals (63-98 years old, n = 51), they apply quantitative-anisotropy informed tractography generated from ultra-high resolution diffusion imaging (ZOOMit). They demonstrate that older adults have a lower delayed recall performance and a reduced graph density inside the MTL.

They further demonstrate that the streamlines between the ERC and dentate gyrus of the hippocampus decrease with age and with poorer delayed recall (the putative perforant path). The results of this study point to intra-MTL connectivity as a potential novel biomarker for cognitive deterioration in old age.

