Video Game Alleviates ADHD Symptoms

Photo Credit: Shironosov

Serious video games may improve some symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in combination with pharmacological treatment, according to a study published in JMIR Serious Games. The researchers evaluated the impact of a 20-session treatment with The Secret Trail of Moon (MOON) video game with personalized cognitive training on emotional regulation. The analysis included 76 patients (aged 7 to 18 years) with a clinical diagnosis of ADHD and receiving pharmacological treatment. The patients were randomly assigned to MOON or a control group. The researchers found that the MOON intervention failed to achieve a 3- or 4-point reduction in the global Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire score. However, there were significant improvements in material organization, working memory, and inhibition, particularly among patients more engaged with the MOON treatment.