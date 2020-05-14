HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam reported 24 new coronavirus infections on Friday, all of which were imported cases involving Vietnamese citizens returning from Russia who were placed under quarantine on arrival, the country’s health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has gone 29 days without a domestically transmitted infection and has registered a total of 312 cases, with no deaths, the ministry said.

Over 90% of Vietnam’s confirmed cases have recovered.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)