VIRMA promotes NSCLC progression by modifying ADAR mA and increasing the activity of the TGF-β signaling pathway.

Apr 21, 2025

Experts: Yuchen Shan,Yongfei Fan,Xudong Zhu,Yi Zhao,Xiangseng Liu,Xiaoyu Duan,Zhaojia Gao,Ming Lou,Kai Yuan

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yuchen Shan

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Yongfei Fan

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, School of Medicine, Tongji University, Shanghai, 200092, China.

    Xudong Zhu

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Yi Zhao

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Xiangseng Liu

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Xiaoyu Duan

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Zhaojia Gao

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Heart and Lung Disease Laboratory, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Ming Lou

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Heart and Lung Disease Laboratory, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China.

    Kai Yuan

    Department of Thoracic Surgery, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China. yuankai1978@163.com.

    Heart and Lung Disease Laboratory, The Second People’s Hospital of Changzhou (the Third Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University), Changzhou, 213003, China. yuankai1978@163.com.

