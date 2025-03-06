Virologic Suppression and Care Continuity With Telemedicine

Photo Credit: Yaroslav Olieinikov

The following is a summary of “Telemedicine virologic and immunologic outcomes in people living with HIV (PLWH) in a correctional setting during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Infectious Diseases by Patel et al.

The increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who are immunocompromised, especially incarcerated people living with human immunodeficiency virus (PLWH), highlighted the need for telehealth, but its continuity and sustainability during the pandemic remained poorly understood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine HIV virologic suppression (VS) rates and the sustainability of telemedicine during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

They analyzed data from PLWH who received antiretroviral therapy (ART) through the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the University of Illinois at Chicago telemedicine clinic between March 2019 and 2021. Those released from the IDOC or reincarcerated were excluded. The primary endpoint assessed the rate of human immunodeficiency virus vs before, during, and after SARS-CoV-2 restrictions. Secondary endpoints included changes in immunologic function, incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, hospitalizations, development of virologic failure, and modifications to ART post-restriction. Additional factors influencing continuity of care (COC) were also collected.

The results showed that of 320 individuals screened, 225 were included. Most were males (73.7%), and 95.1% had a CD4 T-cell count greater than 200 cells/mm3 at baseline. Approximately 88% received a single-tablet regimen, with 39.1% on bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide. Disruptions in COC were linked to missed appointments (62.6%) and non-adherence to ART (4.4%) in the post-restriction period. Despite this, human immunodeficiency virus VS (VL less than 200 copies/mL) remained stable at 98.2% pre-pandemic, 97.8% peri-pandemic, and 99.1% post-restriction.

Investigators concluded that telemedicine effectively maintained VS and COC for incarcerated PLWH during the pandemic, suggesting a potential model for national telemedicine guidelines.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-025-10686-z