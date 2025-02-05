Virtual Pulmonary Rehabilitation with Remote Monitoring for COPD

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Feasibility, Usability, and Pilot Efficacy Study of a Software-Enabled, Virtual Pulmonary Rehabilitation with Remote Therapeutic Monitoring,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pulmonology by Flynn et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the feasibility and usability of a home-based virtual pulmonary rehabilitation (V-PR) intervention, supported by remote therapeutic monitoring, compared to center-based pulmonary rehabilitation (C-PR) and to assess the efficacy using the 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT).

They recruited adults with stable Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) referred for pulmonary rehabilitation (PR), allowing participants to choose between C-PR or home-based V-PR. Both groups received a 6–8-week personalized exercise and COPD self-management program. Weekly phone contacts were made with the V-PR group. Feasibility was assessed through qualitative analysis of adherence, withdrawal reasons, and barriers to using the software. Usability was measured using the System Usability Scale (SUS). Efficacy was evaluated using the 6MWT and several health-related QoL (HRQoL) questionnaires.

The results showed 48 participants were enrolled, with 40 (83.3%) completing the intervention: 17 in the C-PR group and 23 in the V-PR group and 4 participants from each group withdrew due to health issues, time constraints, or spouse’s health. Adherence to the exercise regimen (3 times/week) and educational offerings exceeded 80% in both groups. The V-PR group reported high usability scores for the software. Significant improvements were seen in the 6MWT and scores on the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) and St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) in both groups with no adverse events.

Investigators concluded a software-enabled virtual PR program with remote therapeutic monitoring was feasible, usable, and effective, potentially offering an alternative model to increase PR uptake for those unable or unwilling to attend in-person programs.

Source: dovepress.com/feasibility-usability-and-pilot-efficacy-study-of-a-software-enabled-v-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-COPD